CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice says a coronavirus outbreak at a church has grown to 28 cases.
The outbreak that occurred last week at the Graystone Baptist Church in Lewisburg has led to additional available testing for the public in Greenbrier County.
Justice says the National Guard conducted decontamination efforts at the church Sunday. The church says the source of the outbreak is unknown.
The church has closed for two weeks and canceled Sunday services.
In a statement, the church said it adhered to mandated precautions, including social distancing and the availability of masks, gloves and hand sanitizer to churchgoers.
Previous services also had been made available for online viewing.
