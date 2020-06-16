Comments
ASPINWALL, Pa. (KDKA) — The Aspinwall Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a person who defaced several buildings.
The Department shared the information in a Facebook post.
Police say that this person “tagged” and defaced several building in the Borough of Aspinwall sometime during the overnight hours on June 10 and June 11.
The “tag” used is ‘GAZZ.’
Anyone with information or video is asked to contact Aspinwall Police at 412-781-3568 or call 911.
You must log in to post a comment.