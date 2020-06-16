GEORGE FLOYD LATEST:Black Activist And Organizer Collective Takes List Of 12 Police Reform Demands To City-County Building
ASPINWALL, Pa. (KDKA) — The Aspinwall Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a person who defaced several buildings.

The Department shared the information in a Facebook post.

Police say that this person “tagged” and defaced several building in the Borough of Aspinwall sometime during the overnight hours on June 10 and June 11.

(Courtesy: Aspinwall Police Department/Facebook)

The “tag” used is ‘GAZZ.’

Anyone with information or video is asked to contact Aspinwall Police at 412-781-3568 or call 911.

