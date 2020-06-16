HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – A day after leaving his post as speaker of Pennsylvania’s House of Representatives, Mike Turzai has become general counsel for the Pittsburgh-based natural gas division of Essential Utilities Inc.
The company made the announcement Tuesday. Turzai, a suburban Pittsburgh Republican, was an ally of Pennsylvania’s natural gas industry while in office.
The Associated Press reported in January that Turzai had received an offer from the company before Turzai announced that he wasn’t running for re-election.
In 2017, Turzai announced a run for governor, but dropped out. Turzai was speaker for five and-a-half years, and served as majority leader for four years before that.
