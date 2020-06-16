PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A large black bear is in the Highland Park neighborhood, and Pittsburgh Public Safety is urging people to avoid the area.
Pittsburgh Public Safety sent out an alert on Twitter. They say the bear seems calm and is currently resting under a tree, “but it is a wild animal and is unpredictable.”
ALERT: There is a large black bear in the Highland Park neighborhood. The bear is calm (currently resting under a tree), but it is a wild animal and is unpredictable. Avoid the area if you are not here. If you live in Highland Park, get indoors. pic.twitter.com/bZK8VeD1Px
Officials are saying to stay away from Highland Park, and if you’re a resident, get indoors.
Photos show the bear in front of a house, appearing to just have emerged from the wooded area near the garage.
