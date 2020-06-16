GEORGE FLOYD LATEST:Black Activist And Organizer Collective Takes List Of 12 Police Reform Demands To City-County Building
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A large black bear is in the Highland Park neighborhood, and Pittsburgh Public Safety is urging people to avoid the area.

Pittsburgh Public Safety sent out an alert on Twitter. They say the bear seems calm and is currently resting under a tree, “but it is a wild animal and is unpredictable.”

Officials are saying to stay away from Highland Park, and if you’re a resident, get indoors.

(Photo Credit: Pittsburgh Public Safety/Twitter)

Photos show the bear in front of a house, appearing to just have emerged from the wooded area near the garage.

