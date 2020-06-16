ALLEGHENY COUNTY (KDKA) — Police are investigating after three people were shot in Mt. Oliver.
On Tuesday, the Allegheny County Police Department said Mt. Oliver first responders were called to the 100 block of Stamm Avenue for a shooting.
When they arrived, they found a 20-year-old man shot in the head. A 23-year-old man was also found shot in the arm and side on Arlington Avenue, and a 19-year-old boy was found shot in the neck on Locus Street.
Poice say the three victims were taken to local hospitals in critical condition.
“It was learned that the three males were standing in front of a residence in the 100 block of Stamm Avenue when a black male dressed in black clothing approached the three and shot multiple times with a handgun. The male then fled the scene in an older red pickup truck towards Brownsville Road,” police said in a release.
The Allegheny County Police Department, Mt. Oliver police and Pittsburgh police were all on the scene.
Call the county tip line at 1-833-255-8477 with any information.
