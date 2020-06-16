HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health is warning residents about tick bites and how some Lyme disease symptoms are similar to coronavirus.

“Over the past several months, we have seen an increase in the number of emergency department visits related to tick bites,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine says in a press release.

“Some symptoms of Lyme disease, such as fever, chills and headache, are similar to symptoms of COVID-19. It is essential that all residents know the proper ways to protect themselves against ticks and are aware of the dangerous diseases they can carry. We want all Pennsylvanians to get outside and be healthy but do so in the safest way possible.”

Preliminary data shows more than 8,500 cases of Lyme disease were reported in Pennsylvania. The data for 2019 isn’t available yet.

The health department says there are ways you can reduce chances of tick bites, like walking in the center of trails, avoiding areas with high grass, using a repellent that contains at least 20 percent DEET and conducting a full-body tick checks on yourself and pets.