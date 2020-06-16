SHALER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — First responders rescued a woman after a car crashed over a hillside in Shaler Township early Tuesday morning.
#BREAKING: Police, Fire, and EMS on scene trying to rescue a woman whose car went over a hill on Seavey Rd. in Shaler. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/PgsR2beXoa
— Royce KDKA 🖥 (@roycejonesnews) June 16, 2020
KDKA’s Royce Jones was on scene to witness rescue crews pulling a woman from the hillside.
Crews just pulled the woman from the hillside. She’s being pushed away on a stretcher to an ambulance now. The car is still down there. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/e70NxaGgaq
— Royce KDKA 🖥 (@roycejonesnews) June 16, 2020
Shaler Police announced Tuesday morning that Seavey Road is closed between Mt. Vernon Drive and Christler Street.
It is unclear when the road will reopen.
The condition of the woman pulled from the vehicle has not been reported.
Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
You must log in to post a comment.