SHALER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — First responders rescued a woman after a car crashed over a hillside in Shaler Township early Tuesday morning.

KDKA’s Royce Jones was on scene to witness rescue crews pulling a woman from the hillside.

Shaler Police announced Tuesday morning that Seavey Road is closed between Mt. Vernon Drive and Christler Street.

It is unclear when the road will reopen.

The condition of the woman pulled from the vehicle has not been reported.

