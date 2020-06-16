HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – A Youngwood man is facing charges after allegedly leading state troopers on a high-speed chase. Investigators say the pursuing trooper could literally smell the chase coming to an end.

According to state police, William David Rettinger had a need for speed.

“He was traveling in excess of 100 miles an hour,” says Trooper Steve Limani.

The Youngwood man, whose Facebook page is adorned with motorcycles, is accused of leading state troopers on a high-speed chase that started at Pine Drive and South Center Avenue in Hempfield Township when a trooper noticed something about his motorcycle.

“That motorcycle didn’t have a registration plate at all,” says Limani.

Looking to pull him over, the trooper turned on his lights and tried to make a traffic stop, but police say Rettinger took off.

Rettinger — whose driving record includes a DUI, multiple speeding tickets and other traffic offenses — allegedly added to the list as he roared down Tech Center Drive and Old State Route 119.

The pursuing trooper stayed as close as he could to the beat-up 1991 Suzuki Katana 600 that looked and smelled like it was on its last leg.

“The trooper noticed as soon as they started the pursuit, there was a real strong smell of oil coming from the bike,” says Limani.

But Rettinger’s run from the law ended at the intersection of 119 and I-70 when he suffered the fate many who own older motorcycles deal with now and again.

“The motorcycle’s engine failed,” says Limani.

Rettinger was arrested at the scene, charged with felony fleeing and eluding. According to investigators, the pursuing trooper, who is familiar with motorcycles, knew the chase was going to end. He could literally smell it coming.

“He felt if he just stuck with that vehicle another minute or two, that the smell was so strong that something was going to malfunction on that motorcycle and he was 100 percent correct. It was the best scenario that could have happened. No one got hurt. No innocent bystanders got hurt.”