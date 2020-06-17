PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting no new Coronavirus cases for the first time since early March; however, there are three additional deaths.

The number of cases county-wide stands steady at 2,113 since March 14. This includes 1,979 confirmed cases and 134 probable cases.

According to the Health Department, “Today’s report of no new cases of COVID-19 does not reflect the real-time spread of the coronavirus in Allegheny County. It often takes two to three days for labs to report new positive cases. We continue to have COVID-related deaths and hospitalizations in our county.”

County health officials warn that the virus still must be taken seriously.

“The risk of infection has not subsided, and we must continue to take steps like keeping six-feet from others, wearing masks, washing hands and staying home if we’re sick,” they said in the news release.

Officials report that 358 patients have been or are presently hospitalized among all cases, which is an increase of one patient since Tuesday’s report. Of the hospitalized patients, 144 of them have needed care in the ICU, and 70 of them have required treatment with a ventilator.

The death toll now stands at 177, with 165 confirmed deaths and 12 that are probable. A probable death is when a person had not had a positive test for COVID-19.

All deaths have been in patients ages 42 to 103. The median age of deceased patients in the county is 84 years of age.

For information relative to number of cases by date the test was taken and deaths by date of death and municipality, visit the county’s dashboard at https://t.co/xgXnleyiAB. — Allegheny County Health Department (@HealthAllegheny) June 17, 2020

Today’s report of no new cases of COVID-19 does not reflect the real-time spread of the coronavirus in Allegheny County. It often takes 2 to 3 days for labs to report new positive cases. We continue to have COVID-related deaths and hospitalizations in our county. — Allegheny County Health Department (@HealthAllegheny) June 17, 2020

We continue to extend our deepest sympathies to the families and friends of those who have lost loved ones, and our thoughts go out to all those who have been impacted by the virus. — Allegheny County Health Department (@HealthAllegheny) June 17, 2020

The Health Department says 54% of all Coronavirus patients are female, and 46% of them are male.

The highest number of cases remains in the 25-49 age bracket with 34%. The 65 and older age group has the second highest number of cases at 31%, and the 50-64 age group is third at 26%.

Here is the age breakdown:

00-04 – 15 (1%)

05-12 – 22 (1%)

13-18 – 35 (2%)

19-24 – 137 (7%)

25-49 – 709 (34%)

50-64 – 548 (26%)

65 + — 647 (31%)

Health officials say, as of Tuesday, 43,620 individuals have been tested for COVID-19 across the county.

More information on the Coronavirus pandemic:

Stay with KDKA for the latest on the developing story.