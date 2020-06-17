Comments
ROSS TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – The Ross Township Police Department made the community aware of two black bear sightings on Tuesday.
According to the police, the bears were sighted in the area of the Radcliff plan on Thompson Run Road and McKnight Village Park.
Bear sighting in Ross Township today off of Thompson Run Road. Here’s a link with some bear safety tips https://t.co/7dLap6UBHo #thegreatoutdoors pic.twitter.com/zsZTU8A0hF
— Ross Township Police (@RossPolice) June 16, 2020
Police reminded residents that while black bears tend to be wary of humans, they can still pose a threat.
No injuries or damage was reported.
You must log in to post a comment.