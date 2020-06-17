GEORGE FLOYD LATEST:President Trump References Antwon Rose's Name In Speech About Executive Order On Policing
Ross Township

ROSS TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – The Ross Township Police Department made the community aware of two black bear sightings on Tuesday.

According to the police, the bears were sighted in the area of the Radcliff plan on Thompson Run Road and McKnight Village Park.

Police reminded residents that while black bears tend to be wary of humans, they can still pose a threat.

No injuries or damage was reported.

