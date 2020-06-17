Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Cinemark announced on Wednesday morning that several movie theaters across the country will begin reopening soon, including here in Pittsburgh.
Beginning on July 3, the Cinemark Robinson Township and XD along with the Cinemark North Hills and XD will be open once again.
One week later, several more Cinemark locations will reopen including Monaca, Monroeville and Erie.
Once theaters are open, there will be several new safety and cleaning meaasures in place.
You can find a full list of safety measures on Cinemark’s website.
