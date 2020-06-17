PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Today’s weather will once again see a broad area of low pressure drifting from west to our south.

Looking at infrared imagery, clouds have moved in over the overnight hours and now the forecast shows mostly cloudy skies throughout the day.

The mostly cloudy skies could impact today’s high temperature but the original forecast of 80 degrees is still expected.

The area of low pressure brings a chance for rain for places south of I-70.

There will be chances for rain on Thursday with a rainy pattern expected through the weekend. Although, the high temperatures will continue to climb.

Highs will remain in the low 80s through the week and on Sunday, temperatures will reach the mid-to-high 80s.

