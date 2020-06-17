Comments
ALLEGHENY COUNTY (KDKA) — A SWAT situation on Willett Road in Brentwood is now over.
On Wednesday, SWAT and police from nearby areas were on the scene.
The situation began around 3 p.m., and SWAT arrived around 4 p.m.
KDKA’s Meghan Schiller says officers yelled commands at a duplex home.
It is not known why police were on the scene.
#BREAKING: Baldwin Police, Brentwood Police and even some Bethel Police cars are here. I’m told SHACOG SWAT is handling the situation, Allegheny County is “providing armor support.” @KDKA pic.twitter.com/1Fuh3C5VYk
— MEGHAN SCHILLER (@MeghanKDKA) June 17, 2020
