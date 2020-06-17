CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny County Health Dept. Reports No New Coronavirus Cases For First Time Since March
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By Meghan Schiller
Filed Under:Allegheny County, Brentwood, Local TV, Meghan Schiller, SWAT, SWAT Situation

ALLEGHENY COUNTY (KDKA) — A SWAT situation on Willett Road in Brentwood is now over.

(Photo Credit: Mehgan Schiller/KDKA)

On Wednesday, SWAT and police from nearby areas were on the scene.

The situation began around 3 p.m., and SWAT arrived around 4 p.m.

KDKA’s Meghan Schiller says officers yelled commands at a duplex home.

It is not known why police were on the scene.

Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.

Meghan Schiller

Comments