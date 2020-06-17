Comments
WILMERDING (KDKA) – A police chase in Wilmerding ended in a crash and one person was taken into custody on Tuesday night.
East McKeesport Police were pursuing a vehicle until it crashed near the Patton Street Bridge.
Following the chase, Allegheny County Police joined in a search that took place in Turtle Creek.
It appeared the suspect had thrown something out of their car and into Turtle Creek.
Charges and the identity of the suspect have not yet been made available.
Lindsay Ward will have more on KDKA Morning News.
