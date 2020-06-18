PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – When it comes to helping children and families during a pandemic, it takes a team effort.

No one knows that better than former Steelers quarterback Charlie Batch. His Best Of The Batch Foundation drafted some key players in the community to tackle the overwhelming need.

The Best Of The Batch Foundation dedicates its mission to underserved children and families, from backpacks to back to school, to presents at Christmastime so every child has something under the tree.

When it became known that there was an overwhelming need during the pandemic, they loaded up and teamed up.

They began documenting their donation drives on Facebook in March.

“Then it grew,” said Latasha Wilson-Batch, Executive Director of Best of the Batch Foundation. “In April, we did it again. April, that was our third one. Then that’s how our different partners started to come along and it has been amazing. You know the volunteers that come out, we’ve had 30 volunteers that have come out at individual times.”

That meant bigger trucks and a broader outreach thanks in part to other organizations like Inspired Women Paying It Forward.

They call it “comfort in a basket” and on Wednesday in the Mon Valley, it was distribution for those inspired donations.

So far, they’ve supported over 1,000 kids with everything from meals and snacks to towels and toiletries.

“Everybody was just trying to do their part and help because it really does take a community to help a community.”