PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Demonstrators continue to call for equality as they march through Pittsburgh.

Pittsburgh Public Safety sent out an alert as several hundred are moving into downtown, heading towards Grant Street.

They started out in Freedom Corner where several speakers addressed the crowd.

Before that, a small group of Black Lives Matter protesters have been marching through the streets of downtown Pittsburgh.

They started the protest by sitting in the intersection of Liberty Avenue and Commonwealth Place, blocking the ramp to the Fort Pitt Bridge.

Demonstrators then moved through downtown, shouting phrases like “black lives, they matter here” and “three shots in the back, how do you justify that?”

An email about the protest calls the protest “Pittsburgh Action For Black Trans Lives” rally and march.

They have remained peaceful.

