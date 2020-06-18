PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Demonstrators continue to call for equality as they march through Pittsburgh.

Pittsburgh Public Safety sent out an alert as several hundred are moving into downtown, heading towards Grant Street.

Crowd moving into Downtown, now at Sixth and Ross, heading towards Grant Street. https://t.co/ZaBZJmH97N — Pgh Public Safety (@PghPublicSafety) June 18, 2020

They started out in Freedom Corner where several speakers addressed the crowd.

Several hundred are gathered in Freedom Corner Uptown for a rally in support of the black transgender community. Right now several speakers are addressing the crowd. The group is expected to march to the city county building next. @KDKA for more. pic.twitter.com/7FtOiBYLuZ — PamSuranoKDKA (@PamSuranoKDKA) June 18, 2020

Before that, a small group of Black Lives Matter protesters have been marching through the streets of downtown Pittsburgh.

They started the protest by sitting in the intersection of Liberty Avenue and Commonwealth Place, blocking the ramp to the Fort Pitt Bridge.

HAPPENING NOW: Protesters have gathered at the intersection of Liberty Avenue and Commonwealth Place in Downtown. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/jaWKXAVZB4 — Chris Hoffman (@NewsmanChris) June 18, 2020

Demonstrators then moved through downtown, shouting phrases like “black lives, they matter here” and “three shots in the back, how do you justify that?”

An email about the protest calls the protest “Pittsburgh Action For Black Trans Lives” rally and march.

They have remained peaceful.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.