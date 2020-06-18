PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Mayor Bill Peduto has sent legislation to City Council in order to create a permanent LGBTQIA+ Commission within the city.

The council would consist of 11 members, meet monthly and make policy recommendations to city government officials.

Under Peduto’s legislation, the proposed commission would fulfill these roles:

1. The LGBTQIA+ Commission shall conduct studies and analyses, seek out best practices, and develop action plans to address challenges facing LGBTQIA+ residents and visitors of Pittsburgh.

2. The LGBTQIA+ Commission shall serve as a conduit between members of the LGBTIQA+ community and the City of Pittsburgh and connect residents with services.

3. The Commission shall engage with members of the LGBTQIA+ community regularly.

4. The LGBTQIA+ Commission shall work with City departments, bureaus, agencies, and authorities to assist in the creation of cultural competency training opportunities.

5. The LGBTQIA+ Commission shall conduct outreach to City departments, bureaus, agencies, and authorities and external organizations and provide information and resources pertaining to the needs of members of the LGBTQIA+ community.

6. The LGBTQIA+ Commission shall develop outreach and advocacy programming in an effort to create a more inclusive and equitable city for LGBTIQA+ residents and visitors, especially people of color and transgender individuals.

Should the commission be approved, the mayor’s administration is putting out an open call for people interested in joining the council. Those interested can email the city at: lgbtqia@pittsburghpa.gov

In a statement, Peduto said, “The City of Pittsburgh has long been a leader in protecting and preserving LGBTQIA+ rights, but our city, state and country still have a long way to go. Placing this commission into City Code will re-emphasize our commitment to fighting for the human rights deserved by all.”

The legislation will be introduced to City Council next Tuesday.