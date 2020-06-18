PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Port Authority says light rail service will be returning to its regular schedule next week, but bus service will continue operations under its current levels.

According to the Port Authority, light rail service will be back up and running on its regular schedule on Monday, June 22.

However, only single car trolleys will operate throughout the day in order to maintain cleaning and disinfecting protocols. The Port Authority usually has two-car trains run during rush hour.

Meanwhile, bus service will remain the same for now, with 32 routes remaining on reduced schedules.

For a full list of the Port Authority’s modified schedules, visit their website at this link.

Social distancing must continue to be practices.

Here are the Port Authority’s guidelines:

• 10 passengers on 35-foot buses

• 15 passengers on 40-foot buses

• 25 passengers on 60-foot articulated buses and light rail vehicles

Also, all riders are required to wear masks while on vehicles.