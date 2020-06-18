Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A man from Michigan has been arrested and indicted in the infamous hack of UPMC where data from more than 65,000 workers was stolen.
Prosecutors say 29-year-old Justin Johnson hacked into UPMC’s Human Resources server in 2014.
He allegedly stole the names, social security numbers, addresses and salary information of every UPMC employee — more than 65,000 in all.
They say Johnson then sold that information on the dark web. Using that information, criminals filed false tax returns to the tune of $1.7 million in refunds.
The government is trying to detain Johnson until trial.
