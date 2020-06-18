Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A suspect is in custody after allegedly shooting an agent from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms in the Hill District on Thursday morning.
“An ATF Special Agent was shot and tended to by on-scene ATF medics for his injuries,” the ATF said in a statement to KDKA’s Amy Wadas. “He is currently receiving medical care. A suspect has been taken into custody.”
According to the ATF, the agent was shot during an earlier morning multi-agency operation.
Around 8:00 a.m. on Thursday morning, Pittsburgh Police SWAT and other public safety officials were seen in Pittsburgh’s Uptown neighborhood at the intersection of Fifth Avenue and Marion Street.
KDKA’s Amy Wadas will have further details as they become available.
