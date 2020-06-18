CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Pa. Health Dept. Announces 418 New Cases, Sending Statewide Total To Over 80,000
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Crochet, Humane Animal Rescue, Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh News

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A woman made sure the cats at Humane Animal Rescue will be extra comfortable.

(Photo Credit: Humane Animal Rescue)

On Thursday, the organization said Suzanne crocheted 108 blankets and more than 50 pillows for the cats.

Suzanne wanted to be last year’s total of 70 blankets, the organization said.

“Thank you to our incredible volunteers who are always finding creative ways to support the animals in our care,” a Facebook post reads.

https://www.facebook.com/humaneanimalrescue/posts/3263149963705184

Comments