Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A woman made sure the cats at Humane Animal Rescue will be extra comfortable.
On Thursday, the organization said Suzanne crocheted 108 blankets and more than 50 pillows for the cats.
Suzanne wanted to be last year’s total of 70 blankets, the organization said.
“Thank you to our incredible volunteers who are always finding creative ways to support the animals in our care,” a Facebook post reads.
https://www.facebook.com/humaneanimalrescue/posts/3263149963705184
You must log in to post a comment.