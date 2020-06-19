CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — A demonstration was held in Cranberry Township on Friday.

Protesters gathered at the Cranberry Commons, spreading the message of Black Lives Matter on Juneteenth.

The protest started at 3 p.m. and the crowd dispersed just before 5 p.m.

Roughly 200 people showed up for the demonstration, hoping to catch the attention of shoppers and passersby.

They marched around the parking lot several times, carrying cardboard signs and chanting the names of police brutality victims.

This protest was organized, in part, by Meghan Russell, a 20-year-old college student and ally to the Black community.

Russell told KDKA’s Royce Jones the overall goal of the protest was to amplify Black voices in the community.

“People deserve to be equal to one another, regardless of gender, race, you name it,” Russell said. “We all are equal. We all are human beings. One race, the human race.”

“People out here probably aren’t going to the protests in Pittsburgh. We need to move it out here where people are,” co-organizer Linda Lee said.

Organizers say they didn’t plan on disrupting traffic or taking the protest beyond the parking lot.

Cranberry police blocked off some of the areas in the parking lot to keep the protesters safe.