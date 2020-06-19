GEORGE FLOYD LATEST:Antwon Rose Remembered 2 Years After Shooting In East Pittsburgh
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Drug Bust, Morningside, Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh News

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Two men were arrested following a drug bust in Pittsburgh.

(Photo Credit: Pittsburgh Police)

On Friday, the Pittsburgh police said 73-year-old Robert Douglass and 27-year-old Bruce Douglass were arrested on the 1600 block of Trinity Street.

Police say the following items were found: four guns, a psychedelic mushroom grow operation, butane hash oil extraction, marijuana grow lab, a large quantity of marijuana, THC oil/wax and cash.

Both men face charges related to the bust, police say.

Comments