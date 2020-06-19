Comments
Visit the links below for more on today’s guests & topics:
- Netflix’s “Feel The Beat”
- “Feel The Beat” Official Trailer
- Resonate Entertainment
- CBS’s “United We Sing”
- CDC Information on Coronavirus
- Pa. Health Dept. Information on Coronavirus
- Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Information on Coronavirus
- CCI Puppy Cam!
- PTL Puppy Penguin on Facebook
- PTL Puppy Penguin on Twitter
- Canine Companions for Independence on Instagram
PTL Deal Day Links:
Juneteenth Events:
- A Prelude to True Social Justice and Equality at Pitt
- Juneteeth 2020: Justice, Freedom and Democracy
Pittsburgh Today Live On Social Media:
You must log in to post a comment.