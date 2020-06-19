Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Police are searching for a suspect in a robbery that took place on the Smithfield Street Bridge.
According to police, a woman was walking along the bridge when a man approached her from behind, put a weapon to her back and demanded her purse.
The suspect then emptied her purse and tossed it into the river below.
He was last seen heading toward downtown wearing a black hoodie.
Pittsburgh Police are investigating.
