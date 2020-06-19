PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Thursday was the end of a tradition, one that began 88 years ago.
Vincentian Academy held its final graduation ceremony.
The academy is known for its prestigious baccalaureate program and its 100% graduation and college acceptance rate.
Earlier this year, however, it announced it would not reopen in the fall due to financial losses.
Administrators and students say this year was a challenge but the class of 2020 rose to the occasion.
“This pandemic definitely made us pause but it did a lot of other things, too, it made you realize how resilient you are, we need you, we need for you to stand, march, sit, kneel, whatever, to do what’s right,” said Principal Rita Carlson.
Vincentian Academy was located in the North Hills, it began as an all-girls school in 1932 and became a co-ed school in 1973.
You must log in to post a comment.