SCOTT TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – Four people were taken to the hospital in critical condition on Saturday afternoon when a vehicle struck three pedestrians.
According to Allegheny County Police, just before 4:30, a 47-year-old woman hit a 37-year-old woman, a 61-year-old man, and a 70-year-old man in the 400 block of Noblestown Road.
Investigators learned that driver was traveling south when she hit the three pedestrians.
The 37-year-old woman’s car had broken down and her father and a friend were working on the battery when they were hit.
The District Attorney’s Office will determine along with investigators if charges are necessary.
