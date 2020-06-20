Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – “We know this is a black issue because we are taking to the streets not just here, but all over the world, because we are tired of black people being killed by the hand of police,” one organized addressed the crowd.
It was the fourth Saturday in a row that protesters filled the streets of Downtown Pittsburgh, demanding change.
The civil protest took place in front of the City-County Building.
They were again calling for police reforms and recognized those African-Americans that had been killed by police.
They also were calling for LGBTQIA rights.
You must log in to post a comment.