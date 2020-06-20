GEORGE FLOYD LATEST:Antwon Rose Remembered 2 Years After Shooting In East Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 15-year-old girl, Kennia Johnson.

Johnson is described as 5’1″, 119 pounds with brown eyes and long, braided hair.

It is believed she was last seen around 1:30 p.m. on Brownsville Road walking toward Mt. Oliver while wearing a purple t-shirt, black leggings, and blue glasses.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is being asked to call the police at 412-323-7141.

