PORTERVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) – A woman was flown to a Pittsburgh-area hospital after she fell while rock climbing at McConnells Mill State Park.
According to authorities, the woman was rocking climbing with her family when she fell about 15 feet into a crevice, hitting her head.
It took first responders nearly a half-hour to extract her from the scene.
She was evaluated and flown to the hospital from there.
Her condition is unknown at this time.
