CLEVELAND (KDKA) — Ohio health officials are reporting a rise in Coronavirus cases among children.

The Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital in Cleveland reports it is seeing a four percent increase in COVID-19 cases among children. Experts say that parents will have to make tough choices about summer camps and other group activities until the number of cases begins to decline.

“And we want the world back to normal for our kids, but the world is not a normal place right now,” said Dr. Amy Edwards of Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital. “And so while it may sound mean, ‘oh other parents are doing it, they’re gonna have a birthday party with 20 kids over,’ my children are not going.”

Doctors say the best advice for keeping children safe is to continue social distancing and also to wear masks in public places.