PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 17 new Coronavirus cases Sunday and no additional deaths.
The number of cases county-wide stands at 2,175 since March 14. This includes 2,038 confirmed cases and 137 probable cases.
Officials report that 364 patients have been or are presently hospitalized among all cases, with 2 new patients hospitalized since Saturday’s report.
The death toll is 178, with 166 confirmed deaths and 12 that are probable. A probable death is when a person had not had a positive test for COVID-19.
All deaths have been in patients ages 42 to 103. The median age of deceased patients in the county is 84 years of age.
More information on the Coronavirus pandemic:
- CDC Coronavirus Information
- CDC Global Map of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
- Pennsylvania Department of Health Information
- Allegheny County Health Department Information
Stay with KDKA for the latest on the developing story.
You must log in to post a comment.