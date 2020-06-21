Comments
SOUTH FAYETTE (KDKA) — Allegheny County Police were called to assist a 45-year-old man in South Fayette early Sunday morning.
The victim, who has not been identified, was found severely beaten in the 300 block of Ridgepoint Circle around 7:29 a.m. He was taken to a local hospital and is in critical condition, according to police. Allegheny County Homicide Detectives are investigating.
Anyone with information is asked to call the County Police Tip Line 1-833-ALL-TIPS and can remain anonymous.
Stay with KDKA as we follow this developing story.
You must log in to post a comment.