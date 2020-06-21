Comments
MILLERSPORT, Ohio (AP) — A small plane went down in an Ohio cornfield over the weekend, injuring the pilot, authorities said.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the 1968 Cessna 1051 had taken off from a private runway in Fairfield County at about 7 p.m. Saturday when it struck electrical wires. Troopers said the plane crashed into the cornfield and became engulfed in flames.
The 89-year-old pilot was taken to Mount Carmel East Hospital with injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening, troopers said.
Federal and state officials are investigating.
(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
