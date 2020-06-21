HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 464 new cases of Coronavirus on Sunday, in addition to 4 new deaths.

The statewide total number of cases has risen to 81,730 since Saturday’s report.

The Health Department says all 67 counties in Pennsylvania have had cases of COVID-19. Current patients are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.

The statewide death toll has reached 6,423.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

There are 576,015 patients who have tested negative to date. Additionally, there are 631 probable or unconfirmed cases at this time.

In nursing and personal care facilities, there are 17,066 COVID-19 cases among residents as well as 3,047 cases among employees, bringing the total at those facilities to 20,113. In total, 4,384 residents have died from COVID-19.

Around 6,212 healthcare workers in the state have diagnosed cases.

To see the state’s county-by-county breakdown of cases and deaths, visit this link.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the yellow or green phase of reopening.

