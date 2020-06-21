PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Today is the first FULL day of summer.
It will be hot and humid today with temperatures warmer near 90 degrees.
A weak disturbance crossing the region brings the chance of showers and storms this afternoon.
Although no severe weather threat is expected this weekend, you could still get caught in a heavy downpour and hear rumbles of thunder and even see lightning.
We will have an unsettled start to the week as warm and humid air stick around along with the chance for more showers and possible storms.
