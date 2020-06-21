PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – At least five people were killed and several others were injured in a string of shootings across the Pittsburgh area over the past week.

Allegheny County Police told KDKA Sunday they are still looking for suspects and trying to determine motives for many of the shootings.

Two fatal shootings happened in McKeesport.

Monday night, 54-year-old George Brosey was shot and killed in Crawford Village.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say surveillance footage shows a man shooting Brosey between buildings 47 and 48.

Then, two other men standing nearby fired multiple times toward the victim.

Police say they are still looking for suspects.

Three men were critically wounded in a shooting in Mount Oliver Tuesday.

When police arrived at the scene, they found a 20-year-old man shot in the head, a 23-year-old man shot in the arm and side and a 19-year-old man shot in the neck.

Thursday in McKeesport, 29-year-old Ericka Stevens was shot and killed outside the McKeesport Beer Barrell.

Police issued an arrest warrant for 33-year-old Gabrielle Parker, who they allege shot Stevens following a fight inside the bar that involved Stevens, Parker and several others.

Allegheny County Police say they are investigating another person potentially involved in the shooting.

Family held a vigil for Stevens Saturday evening.

“We’re going to miss her deeply,” said Stevens’ cousin Chiffon Cabbagestalk. “I pray that we get justice.”

Hours after Stevens’ death, an ATF agent was shot during a SWAT situation in Pittsburgh’s Uptown neighborhood Thursday.

Police were focused on a home at the intersection of Fifth Avenue and Marion Street.

The ATF said the agent was in stable condition following the shooting.

A suspect was taken into custody in connection with the incident.

In one of the more deadly incidents over the course of the week, three people were shot and killed in Wilkinsburg Friday morning.

“A Wilkinsburg police officer was on a routine patrol when he heard gunfire coming from the area of Coal Street and Swissvale Avenue,” said Allegheny County Police Lt. Venerando Costa Friday morning.

Police found two people dead from gunshot wounds at one scene, a third victim nearby, and similar shell casings at both scenes.

The victims were later identified as 51-year-old Harold Hicks, 43-year-old Tara Joseph, and 43-year old Oliver Finley.

Allegheny County Police told KDKA Sunday the shooting appears to be drug-related.

The suspect is described as a Black man, wearing a light blue shirt and khaki pants.

Police are also searching for a blue Pontiac G6 that was seen leaving the area.

There were also other SWAT situations in Hazlewood, Brentwood, and on the North Side.