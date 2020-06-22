PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 45 new Coronavirus cases Monday, but no additional deaths for the second day.

The 45 new cases is the highest one-day spike in Allegheny County since May 7, when 45 were also reported.

The number of cases county-wide stands at 2,220 since March 14. This includes 2,083 confirmed cases and 137 probable cases.

Officials report that 365 patients have been or are presently hospitalized among all cases, with one new patient hospitalized since Sunday’s report. Of the hospitalized patients, 144 of them have needed care in the ICU, and 70 of them have required treatment with a ventilator.

The death toll remains at 178, with 166 confirmed deaths and 12 that are probable. A probable death is when a person had not had a positive test for COVID-19.

All deaths have been in patients ages 42 to 103. The median age of deceased patients in the county is 84 years of age.

This is the COVID-19 Daily Update for June 22, 2020. The data reflected in these updates include information reported to the department in the past 24 hours as well as data since March 14 when the first case was reported in the county. pic.twitter.com/buDyhhvok9 — Allegheny County Health Department (@HealthAllegheny) June 22, 2020

Of the 2,220 cases, 296 cases are in healthcare workers. This reflects 13% of the COVID-19 cases in Allegheny County. The Health Department thanks all of our frontline workers for keeping us healthy and safe. — Allegheny County Health Department (@HealthAllegheny) June 22, 2020

We continue to extend our deepest sympathies to the families and friends of those who have lost loved ones, and our thoughts go out to all those who have been impacted by the virus. — Allegheny County Health Department (@HealthAllegheny) June 22, 2020

The Health Department says 53% of all Coronavirus patients are female, and 47% of them are male.

The highest number of cases remains in the 25-49 age bracket with 34%. The 65 and older age group has the second highest number of cases at 29%, and the 50-64 age group is third at 26%.

Here is the age breakdown:

00-04 – 19 (1%)

05-12 – 27 (1%)

13-18 – 38 (2%)

19-24 – 163 (7%)

25-49 – 759 (34%)

50-64 – 564 (26%)

65 + — 650 (29%)

Health officials say, as of Sunday, 47,154 individuals have been tested for COVID-19 across the county.

More information on the Coronavirus pandemic:

More information on the Coronavirus pandemic:

Stay with KDKA for the latest on the developing story.