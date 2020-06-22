PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — As Coronavirus cases in our area remain steady, the State Department of Health has released details on contract tracing.

The department says that efforts across Pennsylvania identified thousands of people who had been exposed someone with the virus.

The Department of Health says that more than 4,000 close contacts of COVID-19 cases have been identified through contact tracing efforts.

State Department of Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine says this will help mitigate the virus, but we all need to remain on alert.

According to the State Department of Health, there are 500 trained contact tracers, including 130 state health nurses.

Another 800 individuals have volunteered to be contact tracers as well.

Across the state, regional consortiums will work to assess the number of contact tracers needed in an area, help in recruiting, and coordinate data to ensure consistency in each region.

More information on the Coronavirus pandemic:

The Department of Health says each of the consortiums will create a sustainable infrastructure that will support the growth of contact tracing efforts.

For Southwestern Pennsylvania, the Jewish Healthcare Foundation worked to mobilize the initial membership for the regional consortium.

Other regions for the state will begin having meetings to set up their consortiums.

If you would like to become a contact tracer as either a group or individual, information can be found online.