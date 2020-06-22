Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh native Michael Keaton is in talks to return as Batman.
On Monday, The Hollywood Reporter reported that Keaton is in talks to play Batman for Warner Bros. DC Movie, “The Flash.”
If a deal is sealed, Keaton could appear as Bruce Wayne in other DC-oriented films, The Hollywood Reporter says.
Keaton made his debut as played Batman Tim Burton’s 1989 “Batman” and the 1992 sequel “Batman Returns.”
In 2017, the acclaimed actor received an honorary Doctor of Fine Arts degree from Carnegie Mellon University
You must log in to post a comment.