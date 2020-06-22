CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports Highest 1-Day Spike In Cases Since Early May
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A man who was believed to have gone missing in the Allegheny River was found safe on land.

Pittsburgh Police say just before 1:15 p.m. Monday, police, fire and EMS responded to 100 Waterfront Drive at Washington’s Landing for reports of a male who had been swimming when he disappeared.

River Rescue and the Fireboat also responded, police say, while the Fish and Boat Commission was on the scene to slow boat traffic.

After three different divers did a thorough search, police say they couldn’t find him.

Police say the search moved to recovery mode after more than an hour of looking.

Around 4:30, police say the man they were looking for was found safely on land.

