PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Several organizations plan to protest the use of police officers at Pittsburgh Public Schools.
Groups such as ‘One Pennsylvania’ and The Education Rights Network are leading the protests.
They want the district to remove all Pittsburgh Public Schools police officers from campuses, and for the district to not use Pittsburgh Police for school-based incidents.
Protesters plan to rally in person at the Board of Education building in Oakland and online during the board’s virtual meeting.
Their protests are planned to begin at 4:00 p.m. Monday.
