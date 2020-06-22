PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — There is about to be a big expansion of outdoor dining in downtown Pittsburgh.
The Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership says 72 restaurants will soon have space on the streets for dining this summer.
Officials say the “reconfiguration will allow businesses to more effectively adhere to safety requirements, occupancy restrictions, and best practices to reduce the spread of COVID-19.”
The initial locations include:
- 6th Street from Liberty Avenue to Fort Duquesne Boulevard,
- Strawberry Way between Smithfield Street and Grant Street,
- Penn Avenue between 9th St. and 10th Street,
- Market Square
Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership President and CEO Jeremy Waldrup said in a news release, “These small businesses represent the life blood of our vibrant Downtown, so we are reinventing our street spaces to create outdoor dining experiences that allow restaurants further opportunities to reopen safely while delivering unique destinations in the heart of our City. These inviting spaces will continue to evolve over the next few weeks as we introduce public art and live music.”
The new street space will be fully up and running by early July.
The reconfigurations are a collaboration between the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership, Mayor’s Office, Pittsburgh Public Safety Department and more.
