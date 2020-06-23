Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public about an ongoing phone scam taking place.
The Sheriff’s office says that people are stating that they have received calls from a Deputy Wayne Farley from a 412-440-5556 phone number.
In the call, the people are being told that they owe fees for missing trial, as well as other reasons.
The Sheriff’s Office says that they do not have a deputy by this name and have not been calling anyone surrounding these issues.
Anyone who receives these suspicious calls is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 412-350-4709.
