ERIE, Pa. (AP) — The attorney for a protester kicked by a northwestern Pennsylvania police officer as she was sitting on the street during civil unrest in Erie last month has filed court papers seeking the officer’s identity.
Attorney Timothy McNair said Monday he had filed for a writ of summons against the officers involved in the May 30 incident and expects to file a formal complaint alleging excessive force and unconstitutional action.
Erie officials announced last week that the unnamed officer would be suspended without pay for three days and would then be on desk duty until he completes sensitivity training.
(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
You must log in to post a comment.