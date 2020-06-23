PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Comedian Bill Cosby has won the right to fight his 2018 sexual assault conviction before the Pennsylvania Supreme Court.
The 82-year-old Cosby has been imprisoned in suburban Philadelphia for nearly two years after a jury convicted him of drugging and sexually assaulting a woman in 2004.
He’s serving a three- to 10-year sentence.
The Supreme Court has agreed to review two aspects of the case that Cosby’s lawyers challenge.
The first involves the judge’s decision to let prosecutors call five other accusers. And the court will examine Cosby’s argument that he had an agreement with a former prosecutor that he’d never be charged.
