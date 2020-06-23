CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Announces Death Of 23-Year-Old Patient
BLACKLICK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — State Police are looking for a missing Cambria County teenager.

According to state police, 15-year-old Chad Spaugy left his Blacklick Township home in the middle of the night last Tuesday, June 16, and hasn’t been seen since.

Spaugy is 6-feet-four-inches tall and weighs around 200 pounds. He has short, dirty blonde hair and was unshaven when he left.

He was last seen wearing a gray, hooded sweatshirt, gray shorts and black Crocs-style sandals.

Anyone who has seen Spaugy or knows where he is should call state police in Ebensburg at 814-471-6500.

