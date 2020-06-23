CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin Says 2 Players Have Recovered From COVID-19
WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (KDKA) – Phantom Fright Nights at Kennywood this year are canceled.

Kennywood announced the cancellation on Tuesday, saying neither Phantom Fright Nights or Happy Hauntings will happen in the 2020 season.

The park says the events were canceled because coronavirus pushed back the regular summer season to July 7.

From Oct. 2 to Nov. 1, the park will be open for limited operations Fridays from 5 to 9 p.m. and weekends 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

You can check the park’s website for more details.

