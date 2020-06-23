WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (KDKA) – Phantom Fright Nights at Kennywood this year are canceled.
Kennywood announced the cancellation on Tuesday, saying neither Phantom Fright Nights or Happy Hauntings will happen in the 2020 season.
We’ve had to make some major moves to our special events this year as part of adapting to everything that’s happened so far in 2020. As a result, some of our biggest events have been canceled for this year. Latest calendar updates: https://t.co/ij4Gp4CEm0
The park says the events were canceled because coronavirus pushed back the regular summer season to July 7.
From Oct. 2 to Nov. 1, the park will be open for limited operations Fridays from 5 to 9 p.m. and weekends 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
