SCOTT TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — After a violent crash in Scott Township sent three people to the hospital, the victims’ friends and family pleaded with drivers to slow down.

On Wednesday, the group lined Noblestown Road with neon signs, orange cones and flares.

KDKA’s Meghan Schiller talked to the victims’ friends and family about why they’re demanding drivers hit the brakes along that stretch of road.

Saturday’s violent crash robbed a mother and local business owner of both of her legs, and now family members want to see something change.

“The goal today is to get people to slow down around this street. Maybe get speed bumps or a traffic light in,” said Laura Goscinski, a family friend.

Neon signs reading “slow down, save a life” lined Noblestown Road and pleas for speeders to slow down filled the air.

Damian Bundridge watched in horror as a driver slammed into his wife, Kelly Bundridge. The crash happened on Saturday as Kelly, her father and a family friend tried to change a car battery in front of their home on Noblestown Road.

“She’s always the person to find the good in somebody. She’s like a super good person,” said Damian.

Allegheny County police tell KDKA the Collision Reconstruction Unit is now investigating the case. The DA’s office will then decide whether or not to file charges against the 47-year-old woman who remained on scene.

“I can’t even think anymore. All I think about is my mom or I see her like that. It really just changes you,” said Kelvyonna Bundridge, the victim’s daughter.

Kelvyonna witnessed her mother lose both of her legs at impact. Her cousin, Shiane Anthony, remembers waiting for the ambulance.

“You just can’t get the images out of your head of her just laying there. And we were doing everything to help her, and it just didn’t seem like it was helping,” said Anthony, the victim’s niece.

“I was just laying with her rubbing her face, telling her it’s going to be okay because I didn’t know if she was going to make it because it looked so bad,” added Anthony.

The two women, alongside step-sister Winnie Shanks, yelled for drivers to slow down and consider saving a life.

“A lot of people are honking at us, telling us to shut up. And it’s just because they don’t know her, they don’t know who she is. They’re not the ones actually dealing with it. They didn’t see what happened. They weren’t there,” said Kelvyonna said.

The family set up a GoFundMe to accept donations for the family’s medical bills. Kelly will need two prosthetic legs following multiple surgeries.