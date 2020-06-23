VANDERGRIFT, Pa. (KDKA) — Nearly a dozen people were displaced following an early morning fire on Tuesday in Westmoreland County.

A fire started in the 100 block of Custer Avenue in Vandergrift in the early morning hours.

Heavy flames were seen on the porch at 108 Custer, where residents saw the fire, called 911 and escaped out the back door of the home.

Fire spread to one the residences next door, while another nearby residence sustained minor smoke damage.

9 people, including 2 children were displaced as the result of the fire spreading to several homes nearby.

60 fire personnel from 7 companies were called out to help battle the blaze.

Neighbors in nearby residence were woken up by police to make sure they were able to remain safe.

No injuries were reported.

It’s unclear at this time what caused the start of the fire.

The fire marshal will be investigating the cause.

